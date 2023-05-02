9 ways AI is already shaping the future of healthtech

Over the past few months, developments in AI have opened the doors for improvements in healthtech to more closely and efficiently track and treat illnesses. Such innovations could lead to huge health savings for consumers—according to a 2020 study , the integration of AI in healthtech can cut annual U.S. healthcare costs by $150 billion in 2026.

And it’s clear in the innovations that have evolved since: In 2022 alone, the Food and Drug Administration approved nearly 100 AI-enabled medical devices, according to data from October 5, ranging in complexity from basic algorithms to entirely machine learning-based tools.

While a recent poll conducted by the Pew Research Center found a majority of Americans would be uncomfortable if their healthcare provider relied on AI, researchers are nonetheless continuing to pivot from reactive health care to proactive care.

Here are nine ways the technology has already made an impact on the healthtech sphere.