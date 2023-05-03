Fast company logo
Working mothers on average still earn 73 cents to every dollar a man earns. Some states do better than others.

These are the 10 best and worst states for working mothers

[Photos: Ketut Subiyanto/Pexels, John-Mark Smith/Pexels]

BY Shalene Gupta

About 73% of women with children under the age of 18 work, but they face an uphill battle. On average women earn 83 cents to every dollar a man earns, but this drops to 73 cents for working mothers. They also take on an average of two hours more of daily unpaid household labor, according to the Institute For Women’s Policy Research.

A study by personal-finance website WalletHub analyzed the top 10 best and worst states for working mothers based on the median women’s salary, the average female unemployment rate, and day-care quality. They found the top 10 states for working mothers were:

  1. Massachusetts
  2. Rhode Island
  3.  Connecticut
  4. Washington, D.C.
  5. Wisconsin
  6. Minnesota
  7. Vermont
  8. New Jersey
  9. Maine
  10. Delaware

The worst states were:

  1. Louisiana
  2. South Carolina
  3. Alabama
  4. Mississippi
  5. West Virginia
  6. Idaho
  7. New Mexico
  8. Oklahoma
  9. Nevada
  10. Arizona

“Companies should provide flexibility—in the sense of ceding control more to workers—defining goals for them and then letting them reach them where and when they can best work. With clear goals and meaningful deadlines, workers typically do the work well and in a way that allows them to be full citizens, taking care also of family and community,” Lotte Bailyn a professor emerita at MIT, commented. 
 

