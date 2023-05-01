These occupations will see the most jobs created, and lost, in the next 5 years

The World Economic Forum has released its annual Future of Jobs Report for 2023 and it makes for some interesting reading, not only for employers but for younger people who have yet to decide upon a career path.

One of the most interesting parts of the report looks at the jobs market outlook for the next five years (2023 to 2027). During that time, 69 million jobs are expected to be created—but 89 million jobs are expected to be lost. That’s a net loss of 14 million jobs, or 2% of the ones available today.

Of course, some industries will be winners, seeing more jobs created than today, while other industries will be losers, suffering a net loss of the jobs that are available today. And as you might have assumed already, technology will be a big driver behind the jobs that are both created and lost.

So if you’ve yet to choose a career path, as far as jobs are concerned, what’s a good choice and what’s a bad choice? According to the World Economic Forum’s report, the jobs that businesses expect to grow the most relative to the existing proportion of their labor force for today are: