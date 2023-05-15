Sick of your home office? Try a not-quite-at-home office

With your former commute now a tiny speck in your rearview mirror, as it were, you’d be forgiven for succumbing to cabin fever from time to time. That’s what happens when you eat, sleep, live, and work under one roof.
But what if you could work under a different roof? One that’s not too far away, perhaps? And offers many of the comforts of working from home without being inside the home?
I’ve hemmed and hawed over the following three outdoor office ideas and will eventually pull the trigger on one of them. Now that spring is in swing, I thought it might be helpful to share what I’ve learned for those of you looking to relocate your own workspaces.
Convert the garage
I’ve got a nice two-car detached garage here in the Boston suburbs. It houses exactly zero of my two cars.
Instead, it’s full of boxes from two moves ago, sports balls in various stages of inflation, and my neighbor’s electric bike he asked me to store for three days some nine months ago. In other words, it’s wasted space.
Obviously, the main advantage of using the garage is that it’s already there: an existing structure on my land that’s reasonably protected from the elements.
According to Angi, formerly known as Angie’s List, the average cost to convert a garage into livable space is around $15,000. This jibes fairly well with conversations I’ve had with a handful of contractors regarding my own situation.