Gen Z is more likely to report poor mental health. Is social media really to blame?

We’re in the midst of a youth mental health crisis and many chalk this up to the advent of social media. In a new report, McKinsey Health Institute surveyed 42,000 people in 26 different countries about their mental, physical, social, and spiritual health, and found that the connection between mental health and social media is more complex that we thought it was. In some cases, social media had a positive impact on mental health and enabled respondents to access more health resources. Here are the report’s key findings: