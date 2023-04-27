Dropbox layoffs: AI to blame for 16% job cut, CEO says

In a Thursday message to Dropbox employees, cofounder and CEO Drew Houston announced the decision to cut down the company’s workforce by 16%, or 500 employees, blaming AI in forcing a shift in strategies.
While the company has been profitable, Houston wrote that growth has slowed, leading some investments to no longer be profitable. But “more consequentially,” Houston pointed to recent AI developments as signaling significant changes in what the company needs to function and deliver positives.
“In an ideal world, we’d simply shift people from one team to another. And we’ve done that wherever possible. However, our next stage of growth requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development,” Houston wrote.
According to an SEC filing, Dropbox plans to “strategically reinvest” savings from the job cuts into future growth initiatives. The company expects to incur charges of approximately $37 million to $42 million in the reduction, primarily in the form of severance payments and employee benefits.
Although the company has been building toward a future in which AI transforms work, Houston wrote that recent developments in the industry have expanded the potential market and “alerted” competitors to the same opportunities.
Houston also pointed to general areas where investments haven’t performed as expected, leading to cuts in those areas “in order to free up investment in our future growth.” More specifically, Dropbox is looking to consolidate its Core and Document Workflows businesses and refocus its business teams.
“I’m truly sorry that as a result of these decisions, we have to part ways with Dropboxers and valued teammates who have made many contributions to the company,” he wrote.