Dropbox layoffs: AI to blame for 16% job cut, CEO says

In a Thursday message to Dropbox employees, cofounder and CEO Drew Houston announced the decision to cut down the company’s workforce by 16%, or 500 employees, blaming AI in forcing a shift in strategies.

While the company has been profitable, Houston wrote that growth has slowed, leading some investments to no longer be profitable. But “more consequentially,” Houston pointed to recent AI developments as signaling significant changes in what the company needs to function and deliver positives.

“In an ideal world, we’d simply shift people from one team to another. And we’ve done that wherever possible. However, our next stage of growth requires a different mix of skill sets, particularly in AI and early-stage product development,” Houston wrote.

According to an SEC filing, Dropbox plans to “strategically reinvest” savings from the job cuts into future growth initiatives. The company expects to incur charges of approximately $37 million to $42 million in the reduction, primarily in the form of severance payments and employee benefits.