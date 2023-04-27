Don’t be surprised that workers at Sega are organizing

Perhaps the most surprising aspect of the Sega employees’ newly announced push for unionization is how unsurprising it really is.

When workers across different departments within Sega said they were organizing through the Communication Workers of America, they joined a list of pro-union gaming shops that includes the likes of Activision Blizzard and Microsoft. And given the depressing drumbeat of headlines focusing on overwork, underpay, and poor working conditions in the industry, labor-related action seems almost inevitable. “The industry’s massive growth, quadrupling in size in less than a decade, necessarily turns the attention to how games are made, who makes them, and under what circumstances,” says Joost van Dreunen, a games industry researcher who teaches at the New York University Stern School of Business. “It seems only fair to use part of the profits to improve working conditions.”

Van Dreunen calls the unionization of the industry “both painful and necessary.” Pushing through representation by unions will help address “a myriad of issues in how games are made, especially around crunch time and job security, and holds employers to a higher standard now that gaming has emerged as a mainstream form of entertainment.” It’s fitting, given gaming’s contribution to the economy, that it begins to build a unionist movement. The Federal Trade Commission, in a complaint against the acquisition of Activision Blizzard King by Microsoft, said that “the gaming industry is expected to be worth more than $170 billion in global revenues, five times greater than global movie box office revenues.” And while the movie industry has multiple unions representing its staff, the gaming industry has lagged behind. In a letter sent to staff on Wednesday, Sega of America president and COO Ian Curran acknowledged that the employees had filed a petition for representation with the National Labor Relations Board. “Some of you may support unionization and some not. That is your legal right. No SOA employee will be treated any differently whether they support or do not support unionization,” Curran said. “We have a wonderful culture at SOA with a strong commitment to working together as a team. In my mind, it is the SOA employee culture that makes us such a successful company.” (Communication Workers of America did not respond to a request for comment.)

Expand to continue reading ↓