Here’s how perfectionism may be hurting your bottom line

Financial media delights in scolding people for their money mistakes. Whether you are listening to a podcast in which the host is dumbfounded by a caller’s total debt or reading the countless hand-wringing articles lamenting the average person’s lack of retirement savings, the message is clear: Shame on anyone who doesn’t have their financial house in order.

These clips and articles may trigger deep feelings. You might pat yourself on the back for avoiding the outlined pitfalls or you may wallow in self-loathing for stumbling on the path. No matter what emotions well up, you’re accepting the premise that financial choices are either “good” or “bad” and that it is up to you to avoid the bad ones. This kind of binary thinking is painful—and counterproductive. A financial life free of mistakes is impossible, and you’re more likely to cause yourself financial harm by focusing on blunder-avoidance. Voltaire’s famous dictum “Perfect is the enemy of good” applies to money management as well as to other aspects of life. Here’s how to keep perfectionism from hurting your bottom line.

Embrace your strengths Fixing your shortcomings is often touted as the way to improve your finances. For instance, if you’re carrying credit card debt, standard financial advice would tell you to cut up your cards and white-knuckle your way through months of deprivation until you get the debt paid off. The problem with such a plan is not just that it’s unreasonably punishing and hard but also that it ignores your actual financial strengths. You have any number of underrated financial skills that could be helpful. Leaning into those strengths is going to lead to more sustainable solutions than trying to “fix” something you lack. For example, perhaps you’ve never once made a late payment. In that case, you could assign yourself a second, smaller payment deadline each month. Or maybe you earn the highest bonuses at work each year. You could earmark some of that money to pay off your debt. Or you might be the person who always manages to find the best deal on anything you’re planning to buy. Why not send some of what you save on necessary purchases to your debt?

