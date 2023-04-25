Brands That Matter Extended Deadline on Friday 6/6!
Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Customers will now be able to choose sustainable packaging made of BPA-free polypropylene plastic at 60 restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Uber Eats partners with DeliverZero to bring sustainable packaging to New York delivery

[Photo: Uber Eats]

Author's image

BY Jessica Bursztynsky

Uber Eats announced today a partnering with sustainable packaging company DeliverZero to bring eco-friendly takeout containers to several dozen restaurants across New York City.

Customers will now be able to choose sustainable packaging made of BPA-free polypropylene plastic at 60 restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The companies plan to expand locations in the coming weeks, according to a news release.

“Customers want to order takeout and delivery without the side of single-use packaging waste,” DeliverZero cofounder and CEO Lauren Sweeney said in a statement announcing the pilot program.

Uber Eats customers can swap out regular containers for reusable ones for a $1 fee. Customers will then receive a text message from DeliverZero with instructions for returning the packaging, either by dropping it off at a participating restaurant or scheduling a pickup.

advertisement

Consumers won’t be charged if they keep the packaging; they also won’t be refunded the $1 for returning the packaging. An Uber spokesperson said that the vast majority of consumers who opt into eco-friendly packaging with DeliverZero return it.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jessica Bursztynsky is a staff writer on Fast Company’s technology desk. She primarily focuses on the gig economy and other consumer internet companies, including gig workers working in extreme heatTinder’s plans to refresh the legacy app, and Uber and Lyft’s worker benefits More

Explore Topics