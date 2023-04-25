Uber Eats partners with DeliverZero to bring sustainable packaging to New York delivery

Uber Eats announced today a partnering with sustainable packaging company DeliverZero to bring eco-friendly takeout containers to several dozen restaurants across New York City.
Customers will now be able to choose sustainable packaging made of BPA-free polypropylene plastic at 60 restaurants in Manhattan and Brooklyn. The companies plan to expand locations in the coming weeks, according to a news release.
“Customers want to order takeout and delivery without the side of single-use packaging waste,” DeliverZero cofounder and CEO Lauren Sweeney said in a statement announcing the pilot program.
Uber Eats customers can swap out regular containers for reusable ones for a $1 fee. Customers will then receive a text message from DeliverZero with instructions for returning the packaging, either by dropping it off at a participating restaurant or scheduling a pickup.
Consumers won’t be charged if they keep the packaging; they also won’t be refunded the $1 for returning the packaging. An Uber spokesperson said that the vast majority of consumers who opt into eco-friendly packaging with DeliverZero return it.