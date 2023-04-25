Slack would really like you to know that its new Canvas document editor isn’t competing with the likes of Notion and Coda.

While Canvas bears some resemblance to those tools, which have become popular enough to be copied by both Microsoft and Google, Slack’s intention is more to enhance workplace chats than replace other document editors outright. By adding a layer of asynchronous communication to group chats, Canvas may help users find information that might otherwise slip out of view.

Slack has been working on some form of document editing for years, but is finally rolling Canvas out to all users today after a public preview last September. Olivia Grace, Slack’s senior director of product management, says it’s an extremely significant launch that could revamp how people engage with Slack as a whole—even if it’s not full-blown document editor like Notion.

[Image: courtesy of Slack]

“We’re not trying to say, ‘Stop using this,’ because these things do really different stuff,” Grace says. “Notion is very full-featured, and this is something that is awesome for, specifically, pulling together information and collaborating together inside Slack.”