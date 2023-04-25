Fast company logo
Slack’s new document editor is more limited than others, but may be useful in its own way.

[Animation: courtesy of Slack]

BY Jared Newman

Slack would really like you to know that its new Canvas document editor isn’t competing with the likes of Notion and Coda.

While Canvas bears some resemblance to those tools, which have become popular enough to be copied by both Microsoft and Google, Slack’s intention is more to enhance workplace chats than replace other document editors outright. By adding a layer of asynchronous communication to group chats, Canvas may help users find information that might otherwise slip out of view.

Slack has been working on some form of document editing for years, but is finally rolling Canvas out to all users today after a public preview last September. Olivia Grace, Slack’s senior director of product management, says it’s an extremely significant launch that could revamp how people engage with Slack as a whole—even if it’s not full-blown document editor like Notion.

[Image: courtesy of Slack]

“We’re not trying to say, ‘Stop using this,’ because these things do really different stuff,” Grace says. “Notion is very full-featured, and this is something that is awesome for, specifically, pulling together information and collaborating together inside Slack.”

How Slack Canvas works

The main way to access Canvas is inside of any channel or direct message conversation. There, you’ll see a new page icon in the top-right corner, which unfurls a sidebar for freeform notes. Canvases are also available inside of Slack’s Huddle audio chats to help participants take notes. In both cases, the idea is to provide a persistent space for information that shouldn’t get lost in conversation.

You can create freestanding notes as well, via a new “Canvases” menu in Slacks left sidebar, but this feels more like an afterthought than the main way to use the feature. Unlike Notion and its ilk, all your notes in this section appear as one big list, with no hierarchy of subpages or folders for staying organized.

[Image: courtesy of Slack]

“The main thing we’re trying to solve is a Slack-specific problem, where information flows through the message stream, and there’s not many ways to curate or organize that in Slack today,” says Nate Botwick, Slack’s vice president of product management.

