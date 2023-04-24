Brands That Matter: Application deadline extended to April 28

We first introduced Brands That Matter in 2021 with the goal to recognize companies and nonprofits of all shapes and sizes that have achieved relevance through cultural impact or social engagement while authentically communicating their brand’s mission. Check out last year’s honorees here.

If your brand is connecting with customers in a meaningful way, then we want to hear from you! All applicants across each category will be judged on relevancy, cultural currency, ingenuity, and business impact.

We’re particularly interested in learning why your brand matters by telling the story of its work and results over the past year. This isn’t a lifetime achievement award, although we do take historical context into consideration. We also recognize that the measuring stick for a new startup is different from that for a global icon. The important thing is to be as specific as possible in sharing details about your brand’s impact.