Insider staffers say they are walking off the job today as layoffs sweep the media industry

Hundreds of Insider staffers are expected to walk off their jobs today over proposed layoffs at the company. The Insider Union, which represents numerous Insider employees, announced the walkout protests in a tweet last night. Union members and their supporters will begin picketing at 9 a.m. this morning.

The response comes after Insider management announced plans to lay off 10% of its staff, reports The Daily Beast. The layoffs include about 60 Insider unit members who are represented by the Insider Union. As many as 250 staff members are expected to picket today.

The Insider Union says the goal of the walkout is to prevent the layoffs at Insider and get the company to agree to bargaining dates and its first contract with the union. Under current plans, Insider aims to complete the layoffs by late May. Affected Insider workers who are not in the union have already been notified.

The Insider layoffs are just the latest to hit the media industry. While tech has garnered most of the headlines for its massive layoffs since the end of 2022, media organizations more recently have been implementing job cuts to save on costs as the slowing economy has led to some advertisers scaling back on spending.