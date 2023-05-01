These sub-$40 upgrades make working from home even better

I’ve been working from home for a long, long time. And I’ve tried every trick in the book to make working as comfortable an endeavor as possible.
This is a tricky task, because I am a) cheap and b) get a bee in my bonnet every few years and upend my entire office: new desk, new chair, new locations for everything.
But there are a handful of inexpensive quality-of-life gadgets that survive— nay, thrive—every time I change things up. Let’s take a look.
Chair rollerblade wheels: $18
Pop off the cheapo plastic wheels that came with your office chair and replace them with these rubber rollerblade wheels.
It’s like scooting around on a cloud. And if your home office has hardwood floors, you don’t have to worry nearly as much about damaging them, which is a huge plus.
There’s just nothing like pushing back from your desk with a bit of force and gliding across the entire room both silently and effortlessly. Sure, you could stand up and walk, but this way is much more fun.
Memory foam armpads: $20
I can’t remember the last time I sat in an office chair and marveled at its extra-comfortable armrests.