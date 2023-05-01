These sub-$40 upgrades make working from home even better

I’ve been working from home for a long , long time. And I’ve tried every trick in the book to make working as comfortable an endeavor as possible.

This is a tricky task, because I am a) cheap and b) get a bee in my bonnet every few years and upend my entire office: new desk, new chair, new locations for everything.

But there are a handful of inexpensive quality-of-life gadgets that survive— nay, thrive—every time I change things up. Let’s take a look.

Chair rollerblade wheels: $18

Pop off the cheapo plastic wheels that came with your office chair and replace them with these rubber rollerblade wheels.