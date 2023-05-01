Fast company logo
SUBSCRIBE
|
FastCo Works
advertisement

Wheel around in your comfy-armed chair to grab a cold drink that won’t leave rings on your desk thanks to your giant mousepad. And more!

These sub-$40 upgrades make working from home even better

[Photos: Clay Banks/Unsplash; Kiran CK/Unsplash; Adrian Rosu / Eyeem/Getty Images]

BY Doug Aamoth

I’ve been working from home for a long, long time. And I’ve tried every trick in the book to make working as comfortable an endeavor as possible.

This is a tricky task, because I am a) cheap and b) get a bee in my bonnet every few years and upend my entire office: new desk, new chair, new locations for everything.

But there are a handful of inexpensive quality-of-life gadgets that survive— nay, thrive—every time I change things up. Let’s take a look.

Chair rollerblade wheels: $18

Pop off the cheapo plastic wheels that came with your office chair and replace them with these rubber rollerblade wheels.

It’s like scooting around on a cloud. And if your home office has hardwood floors, you don’t have to worry nearly as much about damaging them, which is a huge plus.

[Photo: Doug Aamoth]

There’s just nothing like pushing back from your desk with a bit of force and gliding across the entire room both silently and effortlessly. Sure, you could stand up and walk, but this way is much more fun.

Memory foam armpads: $20

I can’t remember the last time I sat in an office chair and marveled at its extra-comfortable armrests.

PluggedIn Newsletter logo
Sign up for our weekly tech digest.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Privacy Policy

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

Explore Topics