How companies stopped worrying and are giving workers the hybrid workplace they want

When Frank Weishaupt became the CEO of Owl Labs in 2018, he had to adjust to a company where several employees worked remotely. Weishaupt had come from a background where everyone was expected to be in the office from 9 to 5. At the time, Owl Labs, the creator of a 360-degree video conferencing camera, was one of very few companies that had no specific requirement to be in the office. Weishaupt, despite being the boss, adapted to the culture he joined rather than forcing the company to operate the way he had previously.

Owl Labs may have been an outlier five years ago, but today, its model is emblematic of where the rest of the world is headed. “When I think of all the time I’ve spent in my life commuting—time I could have given back to my family, my health, and the company—hybrid makes sense,” says Weishaupt. Today, Owl Labs is still the epitome of “true hybrid” work: Employees come and go as they please. In practice, this looks like a fairly empty Monday and Friday in its headquarters outside Boston, and 25% to 50% capacity on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. According to the new McKinsey State of Organizations 2023 report, prior to the pandemic most organizations expected employees to spend at least 80% of their time in the office. Now, 90% of organizations are embracing hybrid work—creating policies and the infrastructure to support working in-person and remotely. Hybrid work offers several benefits: During the pandemic, 58% of executives saw productivity increase, McKinsey reports. In addition, remote jobs on LinkedIn received more than half of the total job applications even though they only accounted for 20% of the jobs posted. The heart wants what the heart wants, and that’s a more flexible work environment. At Hubspot, the $20 billion market cap company which sells marketing and sales software, employees can choose what they want to do: 64% work remotely, 8% prefer to work from an office, and 28% choose flexible work. The company reported 33% revenue growth in 2022.

Subscribe to the Daily newsletter. Fast Company's trending stories delivered to you every day Privacy Policy | Fast Company Newsletters

Yet there are still wrinkles that need to be worked out, as we’ve seen with companies issuing return to office mandates and managers complaining that “no one wants to work anymore” because they want to control workers or merely can’t conceive of a work culture that differs from how they came up in the corporate world. But as McKinsey notes, “By looking beyond the static definition of a “hybrid workspace”—home and office—and remaining open to the entire universe of options for how, when, and where employees work, “true hybrid” organizations can distinguish themselves as destination workplaces.” This is what “true hybrid” looks like now. The challenges to get to true hybrid When it comes to hybrid work, most companies are definitely a fan of being able to draw from a global talent pool. But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t challenges that need to be figured out, as Jeetu Patel, executive vice president and general manager of security and collaboration at Cisco, tells me. First, remote work employees can feel isolated, particularly if they are being projected on a screen while the rest of the team meets in person. Second, there are fewer opportunities for junior employees to observe senior employees and learn on the go. Finally, remote meetings don’t create avenues for the kind of low-stakes conversation that can build deeper relationships. These relationships, in turn, are important for having robust debates that lead to better products and services as well as mentorship. According to a 2023 report from Hubspot, 33% of employees find relationship building to be the most significant challenge of a hybrid workplace culture.

Expand to continue reading ↓