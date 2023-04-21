Lyft is planning to lay off at least 1,200 people

The move will impact at least 1,200 employees, or roughly 30% of the total company, the Wall Street Journal first reported. Employees will be notified next Thursday on their job status. The company will close its offices for the day.

The upcoming layoffs come just days after Risher stepped in as CEO, taking over from cofounder Logan Green. “David has made clear to the company that his focus is on creating a great and affordable experience for riders and improving drivers’ earnings,” a Lyft spokesperson tells Fast Company. “To do so requires that we reduce our costs and structure our company so that our leaders are closer to riders and drivers. This is a hard decision and one we’re not making lightly. But the result will be a far stronger, more competitive Lyft.”

Risher told employees that he plans to use the savings from layoffs to “invest in competitive pricing, faster pick-up times, and better driver earnings.”