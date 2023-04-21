Lyft is planning to lay off at least 1,200 people

Lyft CEO David Risher told employees early Friday that the company will “significantly reduce” roles in an effort to cut costs.
The move will impact at least 1,200 employees, or roughly 30% of the total company, the Wall Street Journal first reported. Employees will be notified next Thursday on their job status. The company will close its offices for the day.
The upcoming layoffs come just days after Risher stepped in as CEO, taking over from cofounder Logan Green. “David has made clear to the company that his focus is on creating a great and affordable experience for riders and improving drivers’ earnings,” a Lyft spokesperson tells Fast Company. “To do so requires that we reduce our costs and structure our company so that our leaders are closer to riders and drivers. This is a hard decision and one we’re not making lightly. But the result will be a far stronger, more competitive Lyft.”
Risher told employees that he plans to use the savings from layoffs to “invest in competitive pricing, faster pick-up times, and better driver earnings.”
Anyone laid off will receive at least 10 weeks of pay, accelerated equity vesting, career coaching, and healthcare coverage through October.
Lyft has struggled to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and stay competitive against rideshare giant Uber, which has managed to ship products at an accelerated speed and build up its food-delivery business. Shares of Lyft have plunged more than 70% year-to-date, while Uber stock was up almost 20%.