Many of us spend more than 10 hours a week on email. Here are ways to make your inbox a less stressful spot.

9 tools to get your inbox under control

[Source image: Rawpixel]

BY Jeremy Caplan

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here.

Inboxes refill relentlessly. Many of us spend more than 10 hours a week on email. Read on for ways to make your inbox a less stressful spot.

Stop at three sentences

Three.sentenc.es calls for treating email messages like SMS whenever possible. Short and sweet: “Three.sentenc.es is a personal policy that all email responses regardless of recipient or subject will be three sentences or less. It’s that simple.”

Unsubscribe in bulk

  • Leave Me Alone lets you unsubscribe from a bunch of email at once. Or roll up newsletters into bundles to streamline your reading. Try it free, then $9 per month. 
  • Clean Email is similar and a bit cheaper, at $30 a year or $50 to share with four friends or family members. Works with any email provider.  
  • Mailstrom also lets you unsubscribe efficiently from lots of lists, or delete tons of messages quickly. Works with Outlook, Gmail, and Yahoo. Try free without a credit card, then pay $60 to $200 per year.

Create a single email to bundle updates

Mailbrew will send you a single daily email that bundles up your favorite newsletters and feeds. You can include updates from your favorite RSS feeds, YouTubers, Twitter accounts, or Reddit pages. My daily email includes weather, my calendar appointments, Uplifting News, a few Twitter accounts, and a couple of newsletters.

Subscription Zero is another tool for rolling up newsletters into a bundle.

Adopt a new email philosophy

Inbox Zero means treating your inbox like a sink—clear it out periodically to avoid pileups. Taylor Lorenz argues instead for Inbox Infinity—not letting others dictate your priorities. Cal Newport goes further, arguing in The New Yorker that email makes us miserable. His latest book imagines a world without email. My take: Unless urgency prohibits it, batch read and reply to email at most a few times a day. Otherwise it’s hard to focus on deep work.

Sort your email more efficiently

Chuck organizes your email by sender or day to help you manage messages. (Thanks to P. Kim Bui for the tip.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Jeremy Caplan is the director of teaching and learning at CUNY’s Newmark Graduate School of Journalism and the creator of the Wonder Tools newsletter. More

