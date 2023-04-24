9 tools to get your inbox under control

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

Inboxes refill relentlessly. Many of us spend more than 10 hours a week on email. Read on for ways to make your inbox a less stressful spot.

Stop at three sentences

Three.sentenc.es calls for treating email messages like SMS whenever possible. Short and sweet: “Three.sentenc.es is a personal policy that all email responses regardless of recipient or subject will be three sentences or less. It’s that simple.”

Unsubscribe in bulk

Leave Me Alone lets you unsubscribe from a bunch of email at once. Or roll up newsletters into bundles to streamline your reading. Try it free, then $9 per month.

Clean Email is similar and a bit cheaper, at $30 a year or $50 to share with four friends or family members. Works with any email provider.

Mailstrom also lets you unsubscribe efficiently from lots of lists, or delete tons of messages quickly. Works with Outlook, Gmail, and Yahoo. Try free without a credit card, then pay $60 to $200 per year.

Create a single email to bundle updates

Mailbrew will send you a single daily email that bundles up your favorite newsletters and feeds. You can include updates from your favorite RSS feeds, YouTubers, Twitter accounts, or Reddit pages. My daily email includes weather, my calendar appointments, Uplifting News, a few Twitter accounts, and a couple of newsletters.