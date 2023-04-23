When Dmitry Pushkarev left his job as an executive at Amazon, he started pondering one question: Why aren’t web browsers designed for work and productivity? Seeing an opportunity—and informed by a lifelong struggle with attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, or ADHD—Pushkarev set out to create a browser specifically designed to help increase productivity, particularly for people with ADHD.

Thus, in 2019, Sidekick was born. The browser, whose third version was released in March, is designed to eliminate distractions and centralizes apps to optimize productivity. Pushkarev says he has always found it odd that there wasn’t a web browser tailored to knowledge workers.

[Photo: Sidekick]

“It’s really kind of curious that pretty much every profession, take your firefighters or surgeons, they all have their own tools designed for them, like fire trucks—nobody kind of thinks it’s a good idea for them to use off-the-shelf tools like water buckets,” he says. “And at the same time, all of us are actually pretty much okay with people using [off-the-shelf web browsers] and nobody’s doing anything about it.”

Combining customer development interviews with his own experiences, Pushkarev began to identify pain points of traditional browsers like Safari and Google Chrome to create a more usable UX experience.