Webflow will soon let you use AI to build your website

Webflow made its name by offering designers a suite of no-code tools to create fully customizable websites. Soon, users may not even need to use those tools to generate a working site.

By this summer, the company plans to roll out a set of AI-powered features that will let users start with a pre-existing Webflow-provided template and quickly tweak it to their needs using verbal prompts. For instance, someone building a site for a venture capital firm could grab a template designed for an event business and instruct the AI to restructure it to feature partner biographies rather than event examples. “It’ll go through every page of that starting point and shift the content and the images to be more relevant to that prompt,” says CEO and cofounder Vlad Magdalin.

Users can then make manual tweaks and edits to the site using the existing palette of design features. A new AI interface will be able to quickly surface relevant sections of Webflow documentation to guide them. A separate new Webflow AI “copilot” interface will also directly make changes on demand, in response to a user’s text prompts. [Image: Webflow] In internal testing, people have successfully experimented with instructions like “make this look like Geocities” to give sample sites a retro ‘90s aesthetic. But Magdalin says more common use cases would likely be asking the AI to add a new section to a website—say, customer testimonials—that matches the existing look and feel. Users could even ask the tool to translate content into another language to appeal to international audiences. Users will likely also be able to have Webflow’s AI generate a draft blog post from a few bullet points, Magdalin says. That’s something many have already documented being able to do with tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT, but having AI built directly into Webflow’s content editing system will mean one less step for its users. Planned AI features will also be able to automatically generate some search-engine-optimized features of sites, like the titles and descriptions slurped in by crawlers from Google and Bing, as well as accessibility features like the alt text used by screen readers to describe images.

