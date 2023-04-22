This legacy mattress brand’s smart beds are its secret weapon in the sleep wars

The smart bed world is rife with splashy products from well-capitalized startups. Legacy brands have made fewer waves in the space, but Sleep Number and its latest products could change the balance in the booming smart bed market.

The company, which has steadily been improving the capabilities of its smart beds since it first launched in 2016. In the ensuing years, the company’s mattresses have collected more than 19 billion hours of sleep data from more than 360,000 users who have shared their data with the company to be used in R&D.

“We can throw out a survey and look at responses, but we have previous biometric data, we have future biometric data, and we can start to build algorithms,” says Mark Aloia, head of sleep and behavioral science at Sleep Number’s SleepIQ Health. These algorithms power the next-gen series of smart beds Sleep Number rolled out in early April.

With additional sensors and AI designed to learn from the biometrics and sleep patterns of users to create a customizable and adjustable sleeping experience, the new beds can monitor vital signs and deliver sleep insights gathered from pressure sensors in the beds. Aloia says the pressure sensors underpin the entire smart bed technology, picking up the smallest of movements and translating them into metrics like breathing and heart rate. The new beds also incorporate temperature sensors, and their capabilities can be augmented by the company’s new line of Lifestyle Furniture, which include ambient lighting to support circadian rhythms and built-in individual speakers to mask noise.