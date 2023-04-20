Exclusive: GoFundMe introducing Nextdoor partnership and option to upload video to donation platform

Donation platform GoFundMe is rolling out what it says is the “largest update” since its founding in 2010. The changes include a revamped fundraiser management dashboard that can coach users through campaigns, a partnership with hyperlocal social networking service Nextdoor to share fundraisers with people in nearby areas, and an option to upload a video clip for solicitations (vs. text-based requests).

“What we’re trying to do is strengthen,” chief product and technology officer J Allard tells Fast Company. “We want to strengthen the connections between those in need, the campaign organizers, and their communities, and we want to strengthen communities as well.”

More than $25 billion has been raised by individuals and nonprofits since 2010 across GoFundMe and Classy, the nonprofit fundraiser platform it acquired last year, according to a company spokesperson.

[Image: GoFundMe]

The option to upload video, in particular, can prove especially useful to people who feel more comfortable speaking than they do writing. It could also bring some more humanity to a user’s campaign, according to Allard, who recently joined GoFundMe after nearly 20 years at Microsoft. “In a world of TikTok where there’s editing and green screening and decorations and filters and everything else, this delivers really an authenticity in storytelling,” he says. “They’re not productions; these are real people. And that I think that integrity of the storytelling is part of what makes that emotional connection.”