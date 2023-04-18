What is the U.K.’s Online Safety Bill—and why are so many tech companies opposing it?

A political storm in the U.K. is threatening to boil over regarding a bill that claims to protect users from harmful online content, and several tech firms are vowing to stop operating in the country should it pass.

In an open letter published Tuesday, WhatsApp, Signal, and five other apps protested the U.K.’s Online Safety Bill, writing that the legislation “provides no explicit protection for encryption” and could empower the U.K.’s Office of Communication (OFCOM) to proactively read people’s private messages. (OFCOM is the U.K.’s regulatory and competition authority for the broadcast and telecommunications industries.)

“The U.K. Government must urgently rethink the Bill, revising it to encourage companies to offer more privacy and security to its residents, not less,” the companies wrote. “Weakening encryption, undermining privacy, and introducing the mass surveillance of people’s private communications is not the way forward.”

What is the Online Safety Bill and what does it aim to do?

Introduced to the House of Commons in March 2022, after more than five years of delays, the Online Safety Bill seeks to “increase user safety online” and “preserve and enhance freedom of speech online,” according to the legislation.