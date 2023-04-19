McKinsey: Space industry may run into shortfall in launch services

The space industry is preparing to send tens of thousands of satellites to orbit in the coming decade, building out large constellations across the spectrum of possible capabilities. They may run into a bottleneck, however, when it comes to booking tickets to space.

This week, McKinsey released its analysis of the demand for launch services compared with the supply of launch services. The analysts found that as more startups prepare to launch their first satellites and expand their growing constellations, there is still a significant shortfall in the near term in the supply of medium- and heavy-lift launch services.

Supply and demand

Right now, the McKinsey team tallies about 7,500 satellites orbiting the Earth. Some 5,000 of these are used for comms, about 1,000 for Earth Observation applications, and about 1,500 for tech development and research purposes.

Looking ahead, the analysts found demand to launch up to 67,000 more with an average mass of 1 ton, largely dominated by communications sats.

The base case is a little more modest, showing 24,000 new satellites are likely to be deployed by 2030 with an average mass of 870 kg.

The Starship effect

The bull case hinges on Starship’s success. If the mega-rocket is able to reach the launch cadence it promises—a daily launch rate by 2030 and a fleet of 30 boosters and 60 ships—then the analysts see more than double the launch capacity for the industry than in its base case.