Postmates makes 4/20 its best brand holiday with a hoodie built for eating takeout

To mark that most sacred of stoner days, food delivery app Postmates has created a piece of merch tailormade for its most couch-bound product enthusiasts.

Just don’t call it another piece of branded streetwear. The “Takeoutfit” is a hoodie built for lap-dining utility, including a fold-down kanga pocket that snaps onto heat-resistant, thigh pads forming a tray for your warm delivery order; removable velcro sleeve patches that serve as washable napkins; a sleeve pocket with a multifunctional eating utensil; and another pouch behind the kanga pocket to hold what the brand calls “flavor enhancements,” such as hot sauce or “something a little more herbal.” Get it? (WEED. . . .) “Postmates prides itself on its understanding of people’s irrational relationship with food.,” says Postmates’s head of marketing, Brittany Hoffman. “With that in mind, we wanted to give people something that helped them eat the way they actually eat.”

Created by agency Mother LA, the limited-edition hoodie will be available on April 20 (or “4/20”) for $50 at Takeoutfit.com, and on the Postmates app for delivery from New York’s Prince Street Pizza, Bludso’s BBQ in Los Angeles, and in East Nashville from Nicoletto’s. Mother LA strategist Biz Anderson says the objective of all Postmates’s campaigns is to stand out within the category and become the most preferred brand among 18- to 34-year-olds. The idea for the Takeoutfit came from that aim to stand out, while delivering something unexpected. “We know that when you order takeout you don’t eat it at the dining table, and there wasn’t anything out in the market that made eating takeout on the couch better, so we made something that did,” says Anderson.

You’re baked, they’re fried. The limited edition @howlinrays nugs just dropped, so get them while you can — available for pick up and delivery only on Postmates.



While supplies last. See app for details. pic.twitter.com/BjiJhWdgEK — Postmates (@Postmates) April 20, 2022 This isn’t the first time Postmates has leaned into 4/20 in order to stand out. Back in 2021, the brand partnered with Action Bronson and Shake Shack for the ultimate 4/20 meal, the SmokeShack burger; and last year it was with Howlin’ Ray’s to launch its first-ever Nashville hot nuggets, appropriately dubbed “Nugs.”