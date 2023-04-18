Southwest Airlines turbulence: Technical error forces halt to all departures, months after holiday meltdown

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) tweeted that the airline had requested the pause, directing customers to Southwest for all questions. Just after 11 a.m., the FAA tweeted that the pause had been lifted, attributing Southwest’s request to a “technical issue with one of their internal systems.”

This morning @SouthwestAir experienced a technical issue with one of their internal systems.



At the airline’s request, the FAA paused Southwest’s departures as they resolved the issue.



The pause has been lifted and their service has resumed. — The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) April 18, 2023

The pause caused more than 1,500 flights, or 36% of Southwest’s schedule, to be delayed, according to flight-tracking site FlightAware. The airline has tweeted responses to many disgruntled customers, writing that “technical challenges are unexpected and inconvenient for all,” along with apologies.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” Dan Landson, a public relations adviser at Southwest, tells Fast Company. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost. Southwest Teams worked quickly to minimize flight disruptions . . . We appreciate the patience of our customers and employees during this morning’s brief disruption.”