Snap’s AR is getting down to business

In a world in which augmented reality can feel like it’s perennially tomorrow’s news, Snapchat is one of the few places it’s already being embraced at scale. Each day, 250 million of the app’s 375 million daily active users summon its AR lenses to transform themselves with new virtual hairstyles (or no hair at all), baby faces, instant face tattoos, rainbow teeth, fantasy pets, and much, much more.

But for one of its latest forays into AR, Snap is going in a direction that’s less about quirky entertainment than a more practical concern: helping other companies sell stuff. It’s a new business called AR Enterprise Services—or ARES for short—that the company unveiled last month and is spotlighting today at its Snap Partner Summit conference in Santa Monica. ARES takes the foundational technologies that power Snapchat’s AR and turns them into a software-as-a-service platform that developers can use to incorporate AR in their own apps and websites. It’s a logical way to make the company’s sizable investment in AR pay off in ways that go beyond keeping Snapchat fans glued to the app. [Animation: courtesy of Snap] Over the years, Snap has “learned a lot about what we need to do from a technical perspective and a creative perspective to deliver AR that actually adds a lot of value in someone’s life,” says Snap cofounder and CTO Bobby Murphy. “We do that through the hundreds of millions of people who are engaging with AR in our service every day. And now we have a chance, through ARES, to work with other companies and really work on delivering similar value.”

For starters, most of that value will come from using AR to improve the shopping experience for clothing, shoes, and related accoutrements. ARES’ Shopping Suite service includes technologies such as Fit Finder, which assists consumers with size recommendations tailored to their taste and body shape, and AR Try-On, a virtual dressing room. Snap’s early customers for these tools have included fashion brands Princess Polly, Gobi Cashmere, and Farm Rio, along with sunglasses maker Goodr. [Animation: courtesy of Snap] The goal is to give shoppers the best possible sense of how they’ll look before they purchase items, in a way that conventional e-commerce can’t match. “We’ve proven that you can reduce returns, which gives you a more predictable revenue stream,” says Jill Popelka, who heads up ARES. “We’ve proven that you can increase conversions. This use of augmented reality with artificial intelligence—the experience plus the fit and sizing—give you an incredibly confident consumer.” According to Snap, Princess Polly has already used ARES for 50 million size and fit interactions, reducing the return rate by 24%. Even before it decided to offer an AR platform, Snap had a fair amount of experience as a technology provider to other organizations. It’s collaborated with companies such as Disney and Samsung on AR projects and offers Camera Kit, an SDK that lets developers build its AR lenses into their own apps. But Popelka, who joined the company last June after 25 years deep in the enterprise weeds at SAP and Accenture, says that she quickly learned that for all of Snap’s expertise in AR, it needed to rethink some of its cherished values to make ARES work.

