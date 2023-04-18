Twitter’s plan to limit the reach of controversial tweets might be a good thing

The social media platform’s planned changes to how it presents violative content on the platform has been welcomed cautiously, though its markedly diminished staff size remains a concern.
Twitter’s newly announced approach to content moderation—dubbed “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach”—will throttle the spread of content it sees as violating its policies. In the short time since the policy was announced, it has received a mixed response from analysts and former employees.
The policy is designed to “promote and protect the public conversation,” the company said in a statement released Monday. Twitter will soon make clear to users via a labeling system whenever a tweet’s spread has been limited due to its content being in violation of the social media platform’s terms of service. The author of the tweet in question then has an opportunity to give feedback to the moderation decision, though it’s not clear at present how that will work.
The shift, which marks a move away from Twitter’s previous “leave up versus take down” approach to content moderation, is surprisingly nuanced for Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has been criticized for a series of questionable decisions since purchasing the company last year.
“The visibility of tweets and reach is a worthwhile part of the conversation,” says Edward Perez, a former director of product management at Twitter whose team focused on civic integrity. “I appreciate the fact that they are trying to take steps in providing that transparency.”
Still, Perez cautioned that there may well be accusations of bias over which tweets are flagged for violating content moderation policies. “Full credit to Twitter and Musk for taking this step,” he says. “But they shouldn’t delude themselves into thinking that that’s the end of the conversation, because I don’t think it will be. I think there will be reasonable third parties that will want more detail about the automated systems that are helping to make these decisions.”
It’s unclear exactly how Twitter will enforce its new policing policy. Since Musk took over in October, the company has cut its workforce from 8,000 to 1,500 workers, including many members of its content moderation team. Some experts fear the reduced staff will prove ill equipped to enforce this new, more sophisticated policy.