Twitter’s plan to limit the reach of controversial tweets might be a good thing

The social media platform’s planned changes to how it presents violative content on the platform has been welcomed cautiously, though its markedly diminished staff size remains a concern.

Twitter’s newly announced approach to content moderation—dubbed “freedom of speech, not freedom of reach”—will throttle the spread of content it sees as violating its policies. In the short time since the policy was announced, it has received a mixed response from analysts and former employees.

The policy is designed to “promote and protect the public conversation,” the company said in a statement released Monday. Twitter will soon make clear to users via a labeling system whenever a tweet’s spread has been limited due to its content being in violation of the social media platform’s terms of service. The author of the tweet in question then has an opportunity to give feedback to the moderation decision, though it’s not clear at present how that will work.

The shift, which marks a move away from Twitter’s previous “leave up versus take down” approach to content moderation, is surprisingly nuanced for Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has been criticized for a series of questionable decisions since purchasing the company last year.