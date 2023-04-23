Spotted lanternflies are about to hatch—and they’re going to be thirsty

If you live in the Northeast, you’re probably already familiar with the spotted lanternfly, the black and red spotted pests that have carpeted East Coast trees and sidewalks the last few summers. But lanternflies are more than just a nuisance for vineyards, which can be ruined by an infestation. Now experts are concerned that the bugs will soon reach California’s $170 billion wine industry.

Originally native to Vietnam and southern China, spotted lanternflies were first glimpsed in the U.S. in 2014. Nymphs hatch in the spring and bop around for a while before developing by July into thick-bodied, flying creatures with red wings. The insects thrive on sap they suck from tree trunks using a needle-like proboscis.

[Photo: Flickr user slgckgc]

While their preferred snack is the invasive tree of heaven, also from China, the bugs can infest and damage native plants, as well. They have a particular taste for grape vines, and their effect on vineyards in the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic has already been significant. One Pennsylvania vineyard owner told CNBC in October that he lost “$525,000 worth of product” to the pest in a single year. If that level of destruction reaches California, with its 895,000 acres of vineyards, it could have disastrous effects on the industry as a whole.

“A great hitchhiker”

According to a report published in Nature, statistical models predict that the spotted lanternfly will reach California’s grape-producing regions by 2033, if not sooner.