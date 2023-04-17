Hollywood writers vote overwhelmingly to authorize a strike. What’s next?

Hollywood writers are officially prepared to strike if they’re unable to reach a contract with the top film and tv studios, the Writers Guild of America announced Monday. The union has been negotiating for big changes, primarily to the pay structure for writers, arguing that the prevalence of streaming has decimated writers’ pay.

Film and television writers who are unionized with the Guild have overwhelmingly voted to authorize a strike, with 97.85% of voting members saying “yes” to strike authorization. That vote doesn’t set off a strike right away, but allows the union to strike if it’s unable to reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, a trade association that represents more than 350 Hollywood film- and TV-production companies, including Paramount, Warner Bros., Disney, Netflix, and Apple+.

The current three-year contract between writers and Hollywood studios is set to expire May 1; if the two sides are unable to reach an agreement by that date, the WGA could call a strike. The last Hollywood writers strike took place in 2007—and lasted 100 days, into 2008. (In 2017, the Guild voted to authorize a strike but did not end up striking.)

For this strike authorization vote, more than 9,200 total ballots were cast, representing 78.79% of eligible WGA members. (Fast Company’s editorial newsroom is unionized through the Writers Guild of America East but was not eligible to vote in this election.) Of those votes, 9,020, or 97.85% of voting members, cast a yes ballot to authorize a strike; 198 members, or just 2.15% of votes cast, voted no. The AMPTP called the ratification of the strike authorization vote “inevitable” in a statement, and added that its goal is it to “reach a fair and reasonable agreement.”