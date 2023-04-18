Although much of California no longer suffers from drought conditions thanks to the recent record rainfall, the Golden State isn’t quite yet out of the woods when it comes to a scarcity of water.

And that means sustainable water management must continue to be top of mind for executives in a variety of industries, including turf management, agriculture, and hotel and resorts.

For David Yanez, director of agronomy and golf superintendent at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, that means providing a top-notch golf course and the best playing conditions while ensuring he’s not using too much water. To that end, Yanez has implemented IoT-powered soil sensors from GroundWorx to optimize water use for the luxury hotel’s golf course fairways.

“Water has become a precious resource,” he says. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen the price for potable water increase about 300%, and that impacts on our bottom line.”