Although much of California no longer suffers from drought conditions thanks to the recent record rainfall, the Golden State isn’t quite yet out of the woods when it comes to a scarcity of water.
And that means sustainable water management must continue to be top of mind for executives in a variety of industries, including turf management, agriculture, and hotel and resorts.
For David Yanez, director of agronomy and golf superintendent at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar in San Diego, that means providing a top-notch golf course and the best playing conditions while ensuring he’s not using too much water. To that end, Yanez has implemented IoT-powered soil sensors from GroundWorx to optimize water use for the luxury hotel’s golf course fairways.
“Water has become a precious resource,” he says. “Over the past 10 years, we’ve seen the price for potable water increase about 300%, and that impacts on our bottom line.”
Before implementing the GroundWorx system, Yanez was using a handheld moisture sensor that took individual soil samples at the surface of the greens—a labor-intensive process at best.
But Yanez knew there had to be a better, more efficient way to measure moisture and salinity levels in the soil. After trying a number of similar solutions, he landed on the GroundWorx GX-1 soil sensor and was impressed with how easy it was to install and use.
All his team had to do was dig a hole for each sensor—the golf course has installed 12 sensors—and drop it in. Each sensor, which integrates with Yanez’s irrigation system, collects data every 10 minutes, reporting on soil moisture, temperature, and salinity levels, allowing Yanez to water only when it’s necessary.