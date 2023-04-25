Meet the world’s lightest champagne bottle

In 2020, Ludovic du Plessis, then newly president of the century-old champagne house Telmont , embarked on an ambitious, if niche, journey: “To make the best champagne in the most sustainable way,” as he describes it. First came the soil: No more herbicides, pesticides, or chemicals—just organic agriculture. Then came the packaging—no more gift boxes—which helped Telmont cut its carbon footprint by 8% per bottle. And then came the material of said bottle, as the company switched from using transparent glass, which contains 0% recycled glass, to green glass bottles that contain up to 87% recycled glass.

Ludovic du Plessis [Photo: Telmont]

Finally, it was time to look at the bottle itself. Champagne bottles are notoriously thick. That’s because they need to withstand two to three times the pressure that’s inside a car tire. But thicker glass means more glass to produce and more fuel needed to transport it.

So, in 2021, Telmont partnered with the French glassmaker Verallia to reduce the weight of its bottle. A year later, the team reduced its champagne bottles to a record weight of 800 grams, or 35 fewer grams than the formerly lightest champagne bottle on the market.

[Photo: Telmont]

The trick to Telemont’s slimming down lies not in the type of glass used, but in the way the glass is distributed throughout the bottle. The updates to the bottle aren’t perceptible to the naked eye: The shape of the bottle is the same, but the thickness has changed. The team declined to share exactly how many millimeters they shaved off the bottle’s thickness, but Plessis notes the biggest difference is in the shoulders, where the bottle is at its widest diameter. And though 35 grams may seem trivial, it will help the company reduce its carbon emissions by another 4% per bottle produced (not even taking into account transportation-related emissions.)