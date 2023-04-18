5 ways you can get even more out of Pinterest

This article is republished with permission from Wonder Tools, a newsletter that helps you discover the most useful sites and apps. Subscribe here .

But Pinterest remains valuable for visual inspiration. It’s a great place to gather and share images. Read on for five ways to make the most of the platform.

More than 400 million people use Pinterest monthly. It’s one of the best places online to find usefully curated image collections.

Pick a subject of interest—like a hobby, professional interest or project.

Create a board on that topic where you’ll collect “pins” or bookmarks that include an image, video or product.

Save pins you find on others’ boards by searching Pinterest, or by uploading your own images.

Use Pinterest solo or collaborate with friends or colleagues to gather project ideas. It’s always free and works on the Web or on mobile.

Example: Check out Architectural Digest’s ideas for reorganizing your home office. Or for a sillier example, join this oddities public board I started for quirky products.

2. Make a visual scrapbook

If you’re more of a lurker than a creator, you can follow others’ boards and just save pins you come across the way you might tear pages out of cooking or design magazines. Or combine your own photos with others’ images to curate a scrapbook.