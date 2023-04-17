Facebook may owe you money as part of a major privacy lawsuit. Here’s how to find out

Meta Platforms, Inc., owner of Facebook, has agreed to enter into a $725 million settlement covering numerous lawsuits, which alleged that Facebook improperly shared user data without users’ knowledge. Nearly every Facebook user in America is able to claim part of this $725 million. Here’s what you need to know:
- What’s happened? Facebook had numerous lawsuits filed against it over various privacy allegations. These lawsuits alleged that Facebook shared user data without the user’s permission, shared a user’s friend’s data without their permission, or did not properly monitor how third parties were using shared user data. Because of the number of suits against Facebook, most were rolled into one and became a class-action suit against the company. Facebook has now agreed to settle the class-action suit by paying out a total of $725 million to affected users.
- Has Facebook admitted wrongdoing? No, Facebook denies any wrongdoing and liability for the allegations. But that’s normal when a company agrees to settle a class action.
- Who can get part of the $725 million? With a few exceptions, nearly every Facebook user in the United States between May 24, 2007, and December 22, 2022 can make a claim for part of the settlement.
- Will all of the $725 million go to those affected? No. Some of it will go to cover the costs of administration and legal fees.
- How much will I get as part of the settlement? That depends upon how many users submit a claim to be included in the settlement.
- Do I need to take action to get paid? Yes. In order to receive a payment from the settlement, you need to submit a claim. You must submit a claim by August 25, 2023. You can also choose to opt out of the settlement if you want to sue Facebook yourself, or you can object to the settlement. You must do either of those things by July 26, 2023.
- How will I get paid? You can choose how you want to receive your settlement. Options include a pre-paid MasterCard, a direct deposit to your bank account, via PayPal or Venmo, and more.
- What if I do nothing? You won’t get any payment from the settlement and you’ll give up your right to sue Facebook over allegations covered in this settlement.
- Where can I learn more about the settlement and my options? The official settlement website has a detailed FAQ here.
- How do I make a claim? You can make a claim on the official settlement website here.
advertisement