How to send long documents to your Kindle for comfier reading

In the ninth circle of hell, there’s a laptop, a rickety desk, a squeaky chair with abysmal lumbar support, and a 39-page white paper to be read.
Even in the most comfortable of home offices, long-form reading on a laptop screen leaves a lot to be desired. That’s why I’ve made a habit of sending documents to my Kindle so I can read them in bed, on the couch, or in a deep, deep armchair without straining my aging eyes.
The good news is that you can too! All you need is one of Amazon’s Kindle e-readers. Here’s what to do.
A quick note on compatibility
Though Kindles are reasonably capable when it comes to handling outside documents, it’s not quite a free for all. Compatible file types include PDFs, Word documents, popular image formats, HTML, EPUB e-ebooks, and basic RTF and TXT docs.
From a computer
The easiest way to get a document from your computer to your Kindle is by using Amazon’s handy-dandy Send to Kindle page.
Simply open the page, drag the file into the box or click the “Select files from device” button, and hit Send.
If you have multiple Kindle devices, the file you send will be made available on all of them. You can hit the “Add to your library” toggle to choose specific devices instead if you like.