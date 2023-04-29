Fast company logo
Your eyes, back, and neck will thank you.

How to send long documents to your Kindle for comfier reading

[Photo: Eugene Liashchevskyi/Pexels]

BY Doug Aamoth

In the ninth circle of hell, there’s a laptop, a rickety desk, a squeaky chair with abysmal lumbar support, and a 39-page white paper to be read.

Even in the most comfortable of home offices, long-form reading on a laptop screen leaves a lot to be desired. That’s why I’ve made a habit of sending documents to my Kindle so I can read them in bed, on the couch, or in a deep, deep armchair without straining my aging eyes.

The good news is that you can too! All you need is one of Amazon’s Kindle e-readers. Here’s what to do.

A quick note on compatibility

Though Kindles are reasonably capable when it comes to handling outside documents, it’s not quite a free for all. Compatible file types include PDFs, Word documents, popular image formats, HTML, EPUB e-ebooks, and basic RTF and TXT docs.

From a computer

The easiest way to get a document from your computer to your Kindle is by using Amazon’s handy-dandy Send to Kindle page.

Simply open the page, drag the file into the box or click the “Select files from device” button, and hit Send.

If you have multiple Kindle devices, the file you send will be made available on all of them. You can hit the “Add to your library” toggle to choose specific devices instead if you like.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Doug Aamoth is a former writer and editor at TechCrunch and TIME Magazine, and has written for Fast Company, PCWorld, MONEY Magazine, and several other publications. With more than 20 years in consumer electronics, tech media, digital video, and software, his goal is to make technology approachable and useful for everyone, helping readers stay informed, productive, and secure in the digital age. More

