How to send long documents to your Kindle for comfier reading

In the ninth circle of hell, there’s a laptop, a rickety desk, a squeaky chair with abysmal lumbar support, and a 39-page white paper to be read.

Even in the most comfortable of home offices, long-form reading on a laptop screen leaves a lot to be desired. That’s why I’ve made a habit of sending documents to my Kindle so I can read them in bed, on the couch, or in a deep, deep armchair without straining my aging eyes.

The good news is that you can too! All you need is one of Amazon’s Kindle e-readers. Here’s what to do.

A quick note on compatibility

Though Kindles are reasonably capable when it comes to handling outside documents, it’s not quite a free for all. Compatible file types include PDFs, Word documents, popular image formats, HTML, EPUB e-ebooks, and basic RTF and TXT docs.