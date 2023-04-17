Ikea dusts off its archives for its new 80th anniversary collection

As Ikea turns 80, the Swedish furniture behemoth is taking a moment to look back at its archives. The company just announced an anniversary collection that pays homage to some of its most iconic pieces. The collection, called Nytillverkad, features playful takes on Ikea classics, including bedding, furniture, and accessories.

[Photo: Ikea]

Ikea says Nytillverkad is a nod to the booming vintage furniture market, though these pieces are not exactly vintage. In fact, all of the Nytillverkad pieces are new productions of old designs. Still, there’s an air of old-meets-new, with the unabashedly colorful redesign of Ikea’s classic silhouettes.

[Photo: Ikea]

“All the products have a story behind them, like our most iconic Lövet, first introduced in 1956,” says Karin Gustavsson, the creative leader of Nytillverkad. “In the Nytillverkad version, we call it Lövbacken, and it comes in orange, blue, and light green with an ash veneer top, adding a bold pop of color to any room.”

[Photo: Ikea]

The collection also features a rebirth of the Krypkornell pattern, described as a “happy multicolored print.” That same boost of color appears on the collection’s bedding, kitchen accessories, cushion covers, and more.