When is social media stalking illegal? The Supreme Court is about to decide

In 2014, a man named Billy Raymond Counterman began sending a string of creepy Facebook messages to a female musician he’d never met. “You’re not being good for human relations. Die. Don’t need you,” read one.
“I’m currently unsupervised. I know, it freaks me out too, but the possibilities are endless,” read another.
Some of the messages suggested the target, a singer-songwriter who’s referred to as C.W. in court documents, was being watched. Others made vague, confusing references to phone lines being tapped. When C.W. blocked Counterman’s account, more messages would appear from new accounts in a pattern that persisted for two frightening years. Counterman was eventually arrested in 2016 and charged with violating Colorado’s anti-stalking statute. A jury found him guilty and sentenced him to four and a half years in prison.
On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether the lower courts got it right in a case that could have sweeping consequences not just for victims of cyberstalking but for online speech writ large.
The question before the court in this case, Counterman v. Colorado, is whether Counterman’s many messages are protected by the First Amendment or whether they constitute “true threats.” The Court has held for decades that true threats are not protected speech, but legal scholars are divided as to the precise definition of what constitutes a true threat.
Through the appeals process, Counterman’s side has argued that because it was not his intent to threaten C.W., his statements were not, in fact, true threats. “[C]ourts have always required a guilty mind even to punish violent conduct—which, unlike speech, does not receive First Amendment protection,” Counterman’s legal team wrote in their Supreme Court brief.
The state of Colorado, meanwhile, has argued that it’s the circumstances in which the message is sent and received—not the speaker’s mental state—that matters. “Threats have long fallen outside the First Amendment because they injure those threatened no matter what the person making the threat had in mind,” the state wrote in its brief.