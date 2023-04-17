When is social media stalking illegal? The Supreme Court is about to decide

In 2014, a man named Billy Raymond Counterman began sending a string of creepy Facebook messages to a female musician he’d never met. “You’re not being good for human relations. Die. Don’t need you,” read one.

“I’m currently unsupervised. I know, it freaks me out too, but the possibilities are endless,” read another.

Some of the messages suggested the target, a singer-songwriter who’s referred to as C.W. in court documents, was being watched. Others made vague, confusing references to phone lines being tapped. When C.W. blocked Counterman’s account, more messages would appear from new accounts in a pattern that persisted for two frightening years. Counterman was eventually arrested in 2016 and charged with violating Colorado’s anti-stalking statute. A jury found him guilty and sentenced him to four and a half years in prison.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court will consider whether the lower courts got it right in a case that could have sweeping consequences not just for victims of cyberstalking but for online speech writ large.