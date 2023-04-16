Will you lose your job to AI and tech like ChatGPT?

Popular new consumer technology often gives rise to its fair share of ominous doom in public discourse—and the recent rapid adoption of generative AI and tools such as ChatGPT has so rankled the establishment that some tech executives have called for a six-month moratorium on continued innovation in the space. But, as the saying goes, you can’t stop progress. And businesses hungry for easy ways to scale and inexpensive productivity solutions have been quick to integrate AI into industries ranging from content production to human resources to healthcare—no surprise, as modern history lays bare a graveyard of last-century juggernauts that failed to innovate in the digital age.

When artificial intelligence (or any new technology) arrives in a workplace, some automation inevitably follows. So what does the future look like for workers and the job market? Are job losses inevitable, or will new sectors emerge that will spur job creation? “There are countless examples throughout history [of] organizations not paying attention to disruptive technologies—similar to Encyclopedia Britannica or Blockbuster not evolving,” says Phenom VP of global strategy Cliff Jurkiewicz. “For roles that can leverage the technology, there will be immense benefits . . . [But] not learning the skills to drive generative AI may be likened to a failure to embrace the personal computer versus sticking with a manual typewriter—at some point, this technology will become essential to one’s work.” According to data from LinkedIn, the number of job listings mentioning GPT have increased 51% from 2021 to 2022, with recruiters worldwide seeking AI-related skills, and workers responding in kind. Year-over-year, some of the most popular skills added to LinkedIn member profiles in 2022 include generative AI-adjacent question answering (+332%); classification (+43%); recommender systems (+40%); computer vision (+32%); and natural language processing (NLP) (+19%). At the time of publication, more than 100,000 LinkedIn job listings mention artificial intelligence in the description.

To avoid going the way of door-to-door encyclopedia salesmen or Yellow Pages publishers, adapting to an AI-driven workplace will mean learning to leverage technology as a tool—similar to how using the internet or specialist software can create enormous opportunities for scaling entire industries. “Back in the day, people did not want to use Photoshop because it was their job to physically be in the cutting room making collages, putting them onto a litho, and printing them out,” says Phrasee CEO Parry Malm. “Fast forward to 2023, and there are more designers in the world now than there ever were in the history of humankind. . . . What Photoshop has effectively done is created new jobs—making editing less of a specialism and more of a possibility for the average person to use. “With this recent explosion of AI, particularly generative AI, the same thing is going to happen,” Malm says. “It’s going to absolutely obliterate some job categories, but it’s going to create new job categories—like this stuff always does.”

