The new season of HBO’s ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ is designed to leave you breathless

Robin Thede broke ground with season 1 of A Black Lady Sketch Show by being the first sketch-comedy series to have an all-Black female cast, not to mention an all-Black female writers’ room.

For starters, season 4 features the largest cast that the show has ever had, with newcomers DaMya Gurley, Tamara Jade, and Angel Laketa Moore joining veterans Thede and Gabrielle Dennis, as well as Skye Townsend who was added to the cast in season 2.

Barreling into season 4 of A Black Lady Sketch Show, Thede is going bigger and broader with “more jokes, more characters, and more fun,” she says. “We just don’t give a fuck.”

But being “a first”—more to the point, “a first Black woman”—has never made Thede overly cautious. As the show’s creator, executive producer, writer, and star, Thede has taken wild creative swings with confidence, earning the show 13 Emmy nominations and three wins.

“It’s so dope to be able to throw them into this,” Thede says of the new cast members. “These women all brought an extreme array of characters, accents, physical abilities. They all dance. They all sing.”

That said, Thede acknowledges fan grumbling when there’s a cast revamp—particularly when Quinta Brunson left after season 1 to work on Abbott Elementary and fellow inaugural castmate Ashley Nicole Black exited after season 3 to focus on projects including starring in the Apple TV+ upcoming series Bad Monkey and writing and producing on Ted Lasso.

But Thede would like to remind everyone that it’s a sketch show and not a comedy troupe and being any kind of springboard for the cast is part of the ethos of the show. “Too many times in this industry we are told that we can’t grow and that we can’t move forward. Imagine if I took that approach?” Thede says. “This was built as a place for us to express ourselves and for us to have control over our own narrative. It doesn’t make sense for me to limit anyone in any way. Some of the audience is still grappling with that four seasons in. You’ll get over it! You will see these people on a million different shows.”