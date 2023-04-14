How digital modeling plays a key role in restoring the Notre Dame cathedral

Since then, people from around the world have rallied to support an effort championed by French President Emmanuel Macron that’s slated to have the building back open to the public by the end of next year. Teams working to restore the Gothic cathedral have sought to rebuild much of the damaged sections using materials like oak wood and stone that have stood the test of centuries.

[Image: courtesy of The French Public Establishment dedicated to the conservation and restoration of Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral and Art Graphique & Patrimoine]

But the builders, architects, and engineers do have the advantage of some 21st century technologies, including modern building information modeling (BIM) software that enables them to work with painstakingly detailed 3D digital models of the cathedral and surrounding site backed by powerful cloud computing technology.

“It allows you to really understand a lot of how a building fits together, how it’s constructed,” says Andrew Anagnost, CEO of design software giant Autodesk, which has contributed technical consulting, software, and financial assistance to the project since shortly after the fire. A digital model, which took more than a year to create, includes more than 12,000 objects, over 30,000 square meters of stone wall, more than 3,900 square meters of lead roof, and 186 cathedral vaults.