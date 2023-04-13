FTX says it may restart its collapsed crypto exchange

Last November, crypto giant FTX collapsed in spectacular fashion, bringing comparisons to the downfall of Lehman Brothers and criminal charges against founder and former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. Now, five months later, the company is looking at the possibility of starting up again.

FTX attorney Andy Dietderich at a court hearing on Wednesday said FTC is starting to think about its future—something many did not expect the company to have—and that it’s in the process of negotiating a reboot with stakeholders. A decision is expected as soon as the end of June. “The situation has stabilized, and the dumpster fire is out,” Dietderich said.

News that the exchange could reopen has lit a fire under FTX’s FTT token, which has soared roughly 70% since Wednesday afternoon. Before Dietderich’s comments, FTT was trading at $1.30. By midday Thursday, the price had jumped to $2.23. At their peak, FTT tokens were worth $79.53 in September of 2021, according to CoinMarketCap. Analysts were cautious about the rise. “Ultimately, if the exchange doesn’t reopen, there is little use for the coin and it goes back to nothing,” said Cory Mitchell, an analyst from the educational trading website Trading.biz. “On the other hand, if the exchange does reopen, the coin’s purpose is reborn and it could trade significantly higher . . . assuming the FTT coin is an integral part of the relaunch of the exchange.”

