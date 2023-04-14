Match Group Asia CEO Malgosia Green on tailoring product offerings for Japan’s dating culture

Malgosia Green is three months away from uprooting her life in Vancouver and fully immersing herself in Singapore as CEO of Match Group Asia.

She was appointed to the newly created role earlier this year by Match chief Bernard Kim in an attempt to deepen its user base and expand in a massive market. She’s overseeing two brands as well as go-to-market strategies for other companies with a total staff of more than 400. Prior to taking over as CEO of Match Group Asia, Green led Plenty of Fish, Match’s seasoned-but-low-key dating app, for nearly five years.

In the past, Match Group’s Europe and Asia divisions were bundled together, with no senior corporate leaders based in Asia itself. “Given the huge potential of the region, and how large it is . . . it made a lot more sense to have someone specifically dedicated to Asia itself, and to be based in the region,” Green tells Fast Company.

A spokesperson declined to share how many users are in the region. A large focus is on increasing the dating giant’s presence in Japan. It’s Match’s second largest market, outside of the U.S., but there’s still an extremely low penetration of dating apps. “How few people are actively dating is surprising,” Green says. “Almost half of singles in Japan want a partner, but do absolutely nothing, so, they do not actively date, let alone online date.”