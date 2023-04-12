Your Urban Outfitters jewelry might have toxic levels of lead in it

A new report shows that Urban Outfitters jewelry has shockingly high levels of lead in it. The report comes from the Center for Environmental Health (CEH), a nonprofit that seeks to protect consumers from toxic chemicals. Since 2003, the organization has been testing jewelry to identify potentially harmful chemicals.

This week, it announced that it had tested 11 products from Urban Outfitter’s Urban Renewal line, which includes repurposed and reinvented “sustainably sourced vintage pieces,” and found that more than half had particularly high levels of lead or cadmium, both of which have been linked to cancer and kidney damage, along with many other harms. The pieces include a rhinestone flower belt, a choker, a zodiac pin, and a fairy necklace. One piece had levels as high as 64% lead and 52% cadmium. The CEH described these levels as “stunningly high.”

[Image: Center for Environmental Health]

Lead can add heft to jewelry, brighten its colors, and stabilize or soften plastics, according to California’s Department of Toxic Substance Control, which is why it was used for so long in jewelry making. In 2004, CEH took legal action against companies that carried lead-tainted jewelry, causing 200 companies, including Target, Walmart, and Macy’s, to agree to a settlement that would protect children from unsafe lead exposure. This settlement led to the “tough lead in jewelry” law that was adopted by California and then later became part of a federal law.

But while lead is particularly harmful to children, it has also been shown to cause harm to adults. Kaya Allan Sugarman, director of illegal toxic threats at CEH, said in a statement that pregnant people and those of childbearing age are particularly at risk from exposure to lead and cadmium. The chemicals can cause “problems getting pregnant, difficulties maintaining a pregnancy, and the increased likelihood of birth defects,” she said.