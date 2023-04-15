Still haven’t filed your taxes? Here’s how to get the automatic extension

If you forgot about tax filing until you were clearing up the matzo crumbs, stray Easter eggs, or winter wardrobe this week, there’s no need to panic. The IRS allows you to take a six-month extension on filing your taxes—although you still have to pay what you owe by Tax Day.

Here’s what you need to know about the automatic tax filing extension. Applying for an automatic extension American taxpayers can get an automatic extension of six months on filing previous year’s return using Form 4868, Application for Automatic Extension of Time To File U.S. Individual Income Tax Return. You must turn in Form 4868 by the tax filing deadline of April 18, 2023—and you can file it electronically using IRS Free File. Upon filing this form, you will receive a six-month extension for filing your 2022 tax return. Your new due date will be October 16, 2023.

Form 4868 is relatively simple to fill out (especially compared with Form 1040 and Schedules A-D). You simply need to provide your name, address, and Social Security Number, as well as your estimated tax liability for 2022 and the amount you have already paid. The form asks you to subtract your total 2022 payments from your estimated liability to calculate your balance due. This extension is only for doing the work of filing your taxes, however. You’re still required to pay any taxes you owe by April 18, or else you will owe interest on the unpaid portion of your taxes, and you may also be charged penalties. As long as you have filed for an extension, the penalty is relatively low: It equals half of 1% of the tax owed, charged for each month (or partial month) the balance remains unpaid. That means for every $1,000 you leave unpaid, you’ll owe $5 in penalties. (And note: If you owe $1,000 or less, the IRS does not charge you a penalty).

