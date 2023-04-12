After 25 years and numerous changes in ownership, Winamp is trying to reinvent itself.

The classic music player, which rose to prominence during the heyday of MP3 sharing-services such as Napster and Kazaa, has a new version out today that looks and acts nothing like its former self. Instead, Winamp’s new web software will serve primarily as an aggregator of online-audio sources and a way for creators to connect with fans.

The old version of Winamp isn’t going away—it’s been surprisingly resilient, with 83 million monthly active users worldwide—but its usage is in decline. The reboot is an attempt by Winamp’s current owner, Brussels-based Llama Group, to reach an audience that may be too young to even know about the software’s MP3 roots.

“We definitely want to keep and provide satisfaction to the community,” says Thierry Ascarez, Winamp’s chief commercial officer, “but we also want to evolve and provide something for the new generation.”