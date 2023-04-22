How a microwave-sized device could make personalized cancer treatment more accessible

When it works, CAR-T cancer therapy can appear miraculous. With a single infusion of their own immune T-cells—genetically modified to find and kill cancer in the blood—about half of patients with leukemia and lymphoma, and about a third with myeloma, have a complete remission, achieving a functional “cure.” For the most prevalent type of pediatric cancer, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, CAR-T therapy has demonstrated complete remission rates as high as 90%. The first two patients treated with CAR-T therapy, in 2010—adult men who had end-stage chronic lymphocytic leukemia—were still in remission a decade later.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved a total of six CAR-T therapies since 2017, all for the treatment of blood cancers. (Numerous studies aim to apply CAR-T therapy to solid tumors, but none are yet at the clinical-trial stage.) Two of these treatments, Yescarta and Tecartus, brought in $1.5 billion for Gilead Sciences’ Kite Pharma in 2022 alone. Until recently, CAR-T treatments have largely been reserved as a last resort for patients who have tried other drugs. CAR-T could be used earlier in the treatment process—and likely to great effect. (Last year, Yescarta was approved as a second-line treatment for large B-cell lymphoma.) The problem: Drug makers are already having trouble keeping up with demand.

A 2022 survey by Mayo Clinic researchers found that the median time on the waiting list for CAR-T therapy was six months, and that only a quarter of patients eventually received it. (An additional quarter were able to enter a clinical trial for not-yet-approved therapies.) In the last few years, Bristol Myers Squibb, Gilead’s Kite Pharma, and Novartis have all experienced production problems with their CAR-T treatments, and this March J&J and its CAR-T partner Legend Biotech decided to hold off on launching their CAR-T therapy, Carvykti, in the U.K. due to production constraints.

Unlike regular drugs, so-called autologous CAR-T infusions are “living medicines,” custom-made for each patient. Typically, patients will get blood drawn in a hospital or special center. The T cells are separated out, and shipped refrigerated or frozen to a central biomanufacturing facility where they’re genetically “reprogrammed” to express a tumor-seeking molecule, called a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, on their surface. The modified cells are “expanded” in an incubator for a few days or weeks to boost their numbers enough to create a therapeutic dose. After several quality testing steps, the modified CAR-T cells are frozen and sent back to the hospital to deliver to the patient. The process typically takes at least two weeks and up to eight weeks, “vein to vein.”