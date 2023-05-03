Airbnb is going back to its apartment-sharing roots with Rooms amid tighter regulation

Airbnb, the short-term-rental behemoth, announced today that it’s putting “Rooms”—the concept that basically jump-started the sharing-economy movement back in 2008—front and center on its platform.
This “touches the soul of the company,” said Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky in a press conference ahead of the announcement. Though the company has always offered travelers the ability to book a room in a shared space—the original Airbnb proposition—those lower-budget stays took the backseat over the past decade as the company emphasized its inventory of entire houses and apartments, and even staffed luxury villas.
With the relaunched Rooms, Airbnb is highlighting these shared spaces in a tab right on the home screen, allowing travelers to more easily search for them. It’s also eliminating some of the discomfort around staying with a stranger by including a “Host Passport” alongside each listing, which includes biographical info about the host, along with dating app-style prompts about their personality.
This focus on Rooms could help the company earn back goodwill from travelers who have become increasingly vocal about rising prices on Airbnb. (The average daily rate of an Airbnb listing has increased 36% since 2019, according to David Stephenson on the company’s most recent earnings call.) Currently, Airbnb has one million Rooms on its platform, with an average price of $65 a night, said Chesky. Along with Rooms, the company is also introducing new features that make it easier for travelers to see the total price of a stay for any style of accommodation, to avoid sticker shock. They’re part of a larger push by the company to fix some of its core design issues.
Relaunching Rooms is Airbnb’s most overt effort to go back to its roots after shedding a slew of distracting endeavors (guided trips, hotels, and even a rumored airline) as it prepared for its public offering at the end of 2020 while inside the clarifying crucible of the pandemic. “Airbnb Rooms is an all-new take on the original Airbnb,” Chesky said yesterday, emphasizing the peer-to-peer aspect of the product. “Airbnb’s original tagline was ‘Travel like a human.’ And the human part was always more important than the travel part.”
The emphasis on Rooms—and a return to the original vision of the company—comes as regulators in cities across the country reconsider their short-term rental laws in the face of a nationwide affordable housing crisis. According to BuildYourBnb.com, a site that helps wannabe hosts become short-term rental business owners, as of 2021, more than 320 cities and some 100 vacation towns in the U.S. have enacted some regulations around home-sharing. And that list is growing, with ski resorts, desert towns, adventure destinations, and island oases writing ordinances that make renting out a home for less than a month increasingly complex.
New rules in San Diego took effect this month that limit the number of rentals in most parts of the city to 1% of housing stock and require property owners to receive a permit. The Austin City Council drafted a resolution last December to crack down on illegal and non-permitted short-term rentals. Philadelphia is now requiring licenses from hosts, and Colorado’s ski resort towns of Steamboat and Aspen are deepening regulations in an attempt to bring down housing prices.