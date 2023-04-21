What gig workers need to know about pandemic-era Medicaid expiring

As many as 15 million people could lose their health insurance now that the U.S. is unwinding pandemic-era rules that required continuous Medicaid coverage.
For gig workers who are impacted by the change, it’s vital that they’re ready to reaffirm eligibility, says Noah Lang, CEO of Stride Health, a benefits platform that helps independent workers sign up for health insurance plans.
“The states will have to redetermine individuals, which is a very normal thing, but it hasn’t happened for two and a half, three years,” Lang tells Fast Company.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was easier than ever for people to access Medicaid coverage. Recipients didn’t have to go through the process of reenrolling every year or proving their eligibility. More than 92 million adults and children were covered by Medicaid as of December, according to government data.
Now that the coronavirus is no longer declared a national emergency, states are beginning to unenroll those who are either no longer eligible for the insurance or who haven’t completed the renewal process.
The timeline and process by which each state is tackling the unenrollment varies. Many people were unaware that the changes were even happening, according to a survey from December. States are sending out notices to reenroll through the mail, but people could have moved or aren’t aware that they’re supposed to be looking out for letters. “It’s happening in a really kind of disorganized way,” Lang says.
Lang pointed to a survey conducted by his company late last year, which found that more than a quarter of some 17,000 app-based gig workers said they received health insurance through Medicaid.