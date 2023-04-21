What gig workers need to know about pandemic-era Medicaid expiring

As many as 15 million people could lose their health insurance now that the U.S. is unwinding pandemic-era rules that required continuous Medicaid coverage.

For gig workers who are impacted by the change, it’s vital that they’re ready to reaffirm eligibility, says Noah Lang, CEO of Stride Health, a benefits platform that helps independent workers sign up for health insurance plans.

“The states will have to redetermine individuals, which is a very normal thing, but it hasn’t happened for two and a half, three years,” Lang tells Fast Company.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, it was easier than ever for people to access Medicaid coverage. Recipients didn’t have to go through the process of reenrolling every year or proving their eligibility. More than 92 million adults and children were covered by Medicaid as of December, according to government data.