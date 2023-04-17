Sorry, TV: Video games and user-generated content are now the top forms of entertainment

Couch potatoes aren’t what they used to be.
A new study from Deloitte finds that watching TV shows and movies at home is no longer the top entertainment preference, especially with younger generations. Instead, today’s digital consumers are dividing their time between video games, user-generated content (UGC), and traditional entertainment. And that’s having an impact on streaming services.
Deloitte’s 17th Digital Media Trends Survey found overall subscriber churn among streaming services to be around 40% over a six-month period it studies. Among Generation Z and millennials, though, that rate jumped to 57% and 62% respectively.
“In general, younger generations like Gen Zs and millennials play video games and watch UGC to be entertained but also for social connection and a sense of immersion—that feeling of being deeply engaged and even transported into the screen,” the report reads. “In contrast, Gen X and older are likely to feel most immersed while watching TV shows and movies and are less likely to feel a sense of community from any of these options.”
That sense of community is also driving product awareness. Half of the consumers Deloitte spoke with said UGC helped them discover new products or services, with 40% saying they’re more likely to buy a product after they watch a creator review it.
Overall, consumers these days are looking for more than entertainment from their digital experiences. Many, especially younger people, are looking for fulfillment, whether that’s through interaction or socialization.
More than a third of the gamers Deloitte spoke with said they feel better about their self-image when they’re playing video games—and half of the Gen Z and millennial gamers surveyed said they socialize more in games than in the physical world. UGC viewers, meanwhile, say they stay tuned in because the content is free, there’s always something new, and they feel a sense of trust with some of the content creators.