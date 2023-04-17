Sorry, TV: Video games and user-generated content are now the top forms of entertainment

A new study from Deloitte finds that watching TV shows and movies at home is no longer the top entertainment preference, especially with younger generations. Instead, today’s digital consumers are dividing their time between video games, user-generated content (UGC), and traditional entertainment. And that’s having an impact on streaming services.

Deloitte’s 17th Digital Media Trends Survey found overall subscriber churn among streaming services to be around 40% over a six-month period it studies. Among Generation Z and millennials, though, that rate jumped to 57% and 62% respectively.

“In general, younger generations like Gen Zs and millennials play video games and watch UGC to be entertained but also for social connection and a sense of immersion—that feeling of being deeply engaged and even transported into the screen,” the report reads. “In contrast, Gen X and older are likely to feel most immersed while watching TV shows and movies and are less likely to feel a sense of community from any of these options.”