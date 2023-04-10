Fast company logo
Hackers have figured out how to hijack phones connected to free charging stations. Here’s how to avoid getting ‘juice jacked.’

FBI says you should avoid public USB stations if you don’t want malware on your phone

[Photo: cottonbro studio/Pexels]

BY Laya Neelakandan

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued guidance warning consumers to avoid using free public charging stations because “bad actors” have figured out ways to hijack connected devices.

In a tweet, FBI Denver wrote that hackers can introduce harmful malware and monitoring software to your phone, tablet, or computer when connected to public USB ports in locations such as airports.

Guidance on the FBI website reads that you should “avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers.” As an alternative, the FBI recommends bringing your own charger and adapter and plugging it directly into electrical outlets or using your own portable charger.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also warned about the dangers of plugging into public USB ports, known as “juice jacking.” The FCC explained that hackers can potentially install malware that locks a device or exports personal data directly to the hacker.

advertisement

When requested for comment on what this guidance could mean for airports, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) referred Fast Company to the FBI.

Reached for comment about the FBI’s warning, a spokesperson for Airports Council International didn’t address the warning specifically but said, “Airports take cyber threats seriously and allocate resources accordingly.” 

