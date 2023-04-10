FBI says you should avoid public USB stations if you don’t want malware on your phone

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has issued guidance warning consumers to avoid using free public charging stations because “bad actors” have figured out ways to hijack connected devices.

In a tweet, FBI Denver wrote that hackers can introduce harmful malware and monitoring software to your phone, tablet, or computer when connected to public USB ports in locations such as airports.

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023

Guidance on the FBI website reads that you should “avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels, or shopping centers.” As an alternative, the FBI recommends bringing your own charger and adapter and plugging it directly into electrical outlets or using your own portable charger.

The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has also warned about the dangers of plugging into public USB ports, known as “juice jacking.” The FCC explained that hackers can potentially install malware that locks a device or exports personal data directly to the hacker.