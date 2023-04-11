4 steps to protect your dark data from theft and misuse

Over half of the data that companies collect is for single-use purposes. We give companies Social Security and credit card numbers, addresses and phone numbers, emails, and health data. That information, called “dark data” in internet circles, generally sits stored away, long forgotten by users. Dark data comes from many different sources: when a company declines to delete a former employee’s information, for example, or when a company is acquired but declines to wipe its existing user base.

“It’s like packing away some clothing or jewelry in the attic for future use and forgetting that it was there,” says Todd Moore, vice president of encryption products at Thales Group.

Unfortunately, though, sometimes cybercriminals get to the data first.

Dark data that contains personal identifiable information (PII) is definitely a problem that literally multiplies by the day in many enterprises, so it’s absolutely vital that companies identify the PII elements stored across the entire business, says Sharad Varshney, CEO of the data governance consultancy OvalEdge.