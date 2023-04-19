Roblox grows up

“When you’re ready, feel free to take your seat with grace, landing into the body with ease, trusting whatever posture feels most supportive.”

My Roblox avatar—a blocky, smiley-face little guy with shaggy orange hair, plasticky-gray complexion, and hinged limbs—is rolling out his yoga mat. As a soothing voice coaches him, he kneels with palms outstretched, surrounded by other avatars seeking their own inner peace.

By the standards of Roblox’s 3D playground, this exercise in virtual mindfulness isn’t exactly action-packed—and that’s the point. “We wanted something calm and tranquil, where you can tune in by tuning out,” says Angélic Vendette, global head of marketing at yoga-wear maker Alo, which created the experience. So, apparently, did plenty of Roblox users: They’ve visited the virtual yoga studio more than 70 million times.

The Alo Sanctuary’s popularity isn’t just a marketing coup for Alo. It’s also a sign that the effort Roblox has been putting into transcending its roots as a vaguely educational, Lego-like digital construction kit for small children is paying off. The company’s aspirations now go well beyond entertaining and educating little kids: The long-term mission, says cofounder and CEO David Baszucki, is “bringing a billion people together.”